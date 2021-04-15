CALGARY -- Calgary police are now investigating a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Thursday as a homicide.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Kerby LRT Station.

Police say a man in his 40s was stabbed and collapsed near the tracks. His attacker fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Foothills hospital where he later died. .

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day …