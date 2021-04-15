Advertisement
Man dies after stabbing in downtown Calgary
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 7:37PM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 16, 2021 12:59PM MDT
CALGARY -- Calgary police are now investigating a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Thursday as a homicide.
The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the Kerby LRT Station.
Police say a man in his 40s was stabbed and collapsed near the tracks. His attacker fled on foot.
The victim was taken to Foothills hospital where he later died. .
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day …
