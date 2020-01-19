CALGARY -- One man was rushed to Peter Lougheed hospital Sunday in critical, life-threatening condition after a house fire in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Templeby Drive N.E. at around 10:30 a.m.

"On arrival the crews were met with large volume of smoke and flames," said Batt. Chief Paul Frederick, adding the fire extended from the mail floor to the attic.

The victim, who neighbours say is in his 20, was discovered by firefighters during a search of the home. Once outside, firefighters performed CPR until EMS arrived to take over.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said it’s too early to say if the victim's injuries are fire-related.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, but neighbour Omar Almuktar Almahdwi told CTV News the man does have a family who also lives at the home.

"His wife and his children, they were in their grandmother's house, where they sleep on the weekends. So no one was there except him," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department is asking anyone with information, photos or video to email piofire@calgary.ca.

With files from Tyson Fedor