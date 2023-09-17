Man in his 90s in life-threatening condition after being dragged down driveway by vehicle

A man is in life-threatening condition after an incident involving a vehicle Saturday.

At around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 800 block of Edgemont Road N.W.

Police say that a man in his 90s was helping a woman in her 90s out of an SUV inside a garage.

As the man stood next to the vehicle, it rolled backwards, out of the garage and down the driveway.

The man held onto the vehicle and was dragged part way down the driveway before losing his grip.

The vehicle kept rolling across the street and hit a house.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.The house sustained minor damage to its exterior.