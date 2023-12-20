CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by police

    The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.

    Following an autopsy completed on Wednesday, police confirmed 43-year-old Donald Lyons, of Calgary, was killed in a shooting in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E.

    Officers responded to the area around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

    A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

    Police believe the shooting was targeted and the deceased and suspect were known to each other.

    This is Calgary’s 21st homicide of the year.

    Police are asking for assistance locating a dark grey or black, 2016 to 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was seen near the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E. at the time of the incident.

    Calgary police are searching for a dark grey or black 2016 to 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was seen near the scene of a murder in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

    Anyone with information about this incident or dash-cam footage from the area between 9 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 18. is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477

    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

    APP: P3 Tips

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News