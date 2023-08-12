Man killed in shooting in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in the south parking lot near the Apple Store around 2:14 p.m.

Several witnesses told CTV News they heard three gunshots, and say the man was shot while sitting in the driver side seat of a parked black Jeep.

Multiple bullet casings could be seen on the ground around the Jeep.

A woman who said she is a registered nurse began performing CPR on the victim, who was lying on the ground and appeared unresponsive.

The Calgary Police Service says the man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A witness described the scene before the victim was taken to hospital.

"We were just walking to our car and we heard three loud bangs and seen a puff of smoke come out and we heard casings and we just started panicking," said shopper Justine Drew.

"My husband went to go check on the person because he's a first aider.

"I'm very scared," she said. "I'm shaking."

The Calgary Police Service is looking to speak to the driver of a white Volvo SUV after a shooting on Aug. 12, 2023. (Credit: Calgary Police Service)

Police are looking for the driver of a white 2015 - 2016 model Volvo XC60 that was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting, and say the driver might have information about the incident.

Cadillac Fairview, the owners of the mall, released the following statement on the incident:

"Since this is an active police investigation we’re directing all inquires to Calgary police service for comment."

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Mark Villani