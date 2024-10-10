Man knocked from wheelchair in S.E. Calgary hit-and-run: police

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the community of Shawnessy last week.

Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.

The man was hit by the vehicle while using a crosswalk along 162nd Avenue S.E. near the Burger King located at #100 85 Shawville Blvd. S.E., just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a Thursday news release.

The collision caused the man's wheelchair to tip onto the ground. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a maroon or dark-coloured SUV, did not remain at the scene or report the incident.

The vehicle was seen travelling westbound on 162nd Avenue away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.