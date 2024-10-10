Man knocked from wheelchair in S.E. Calgary hit-and-run: police
A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the community of Shawnessy last week.
Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.
The man was hit by the vehicle while using a crosswalk along 162nd Avenue S.E. near the Burger King located at #100 85 Shawville Blvd. S.E., just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a Thursday news release.
The collision caused the man's wheelchair to tip onto the ground. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a maroon or dark-coloured SUV, did not remain at the scene or report the incident.
The vehicle was seen travelling westbound on 162nd Avenue away from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Dozens of tornado warnings were issued ahead of Hurricane Milton. Is that normal?
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
-
2 roads reopen after Thursday crashes
Two roads in Edmonton that had been closed because of crashes on Thursday morning have now reopened.
Lethbridge
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
-
Machete-wielding suspect who died in custody resisted arrest: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Vancouver
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
'Makes you more relaxed': Technology letting B.C. seniors continue living at home
A Victoria pilot program using technology to help seniors age with dignity in their homes is getting promising feedback three months into the trial.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
B.C. prison guards seize package containing $575K in meth, electronics
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
-
Advance polls open in the B.C. election
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful a 'friend' to controversial private school, email shows
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
Regina
-
Regina teen facing 13 charges after armed robbery
A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
2 officers injured during pursuit of suspects in Etobicoke
Two Toronto police officers have been injured during a pursuit of alleged robbery suspects in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto mayor defends record on handling Israel-Hamas war fallout amid criticism over missing Oct. 7 vigil
Mayor Olivia Chow is defending her handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked the city over the past year, a day after she faced criticism for missing a vigil to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack which sparked the war.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal needs a French-language and Francophonie office: committee
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
-
-
Minister confident of turning the tide on mental health in Quebec
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
-
Lebanese community members in Nova Scotia share fear for relatives as fighting escalates overseas
Many Lebanese people living in the province are watching, waiting and feeling helpless with fear as conflict approaches their families.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba urging residents to get flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines
The province is urging Manitobans to get a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine as the respiratory virus season gets underway.
Ottawa
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
6 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Jacob Hoggard abandons bid to challenge 2022 conviction before Canada's top court
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has abandoned his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
Barrie
-
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
-
Barrie convenience store theft turned violent: BPS
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Barrie replaces waterfront field project with ambitious downtown revitalization plan
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
British primatologist Jane Goodall visits Kitchener
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
London
-
Crash northwest of London closes road
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
-
Paramedics take on diagnostic duties at long-term care homes in expanded pilot
Middlesex London paramedics will now be able to diagnose patients in long term care homes under an expanded pilot.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Tillsonburg
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
Windsor
-
Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
-
Arrest made in connection to Islamic school break-in, two suspects wanted
The Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a local Islamic high school. Two suspects remain at large.
-
Camaro driver sought after hit and run: OPP
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.