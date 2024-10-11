Man suffers multiple traumatic injuries after hit-and-run in Pineridge back alley

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.

It happened on Friday, in the 6600 block of 25th Avenue N.E.

Just before noon, a man walking in the back alley was hit by a white SUV.

Some neighbours say they heard a loud sound and looked outside.

They say they saw a younger man on the ground and a white SUV back up and hit him again before backing out.

This alley is a dead-end and the SUV ripped out a backyard chain-link fence in the process of leaving.

The victim was injured but talking.

He was taken away on a stretcher.

EMS say he is in serious but stable condition with multiple traumatic injuries.

Neighbours along the alley who spoke with CTV News didn't recognize the man but say people often walk through the alley.

Police arrived shortly after noon and remained for a time, blocking off the alley to investigate and speaking with neighbours.

One family who heard the crash ran out to find the victim, then called 911.

"The neighbour's fence was missing and there was a fellow laying in the back alley and there were several other people there already," Linda King said.

"From what other people have said, he was hit two or three times."

Police are searching for the driver.

The white SUV will likely have extensive damage after ripping out the fence.

Anyone with relevant information or security video of the area is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.