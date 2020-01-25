CALGARY -- Fire officials were called to a blaze that broke out inside a home in northwest Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The fire department was called to the scene, at 19 Tuscany Springs Place N.W., around 2:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the two-storey home.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control in a short period of time, Calgary Fire Department said.

EMS told CTV News Calgary an adult male, who was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition. He had been able to escape prior to firefighters arriving and was suffering from smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

There were no details on the extent of the damage to the home.

Crews remained on scene to attend to hotspots left by the fire and check on neighbouring homes.

ATCO and Enmax are also on scene to "mitigate any hazards" concerning gas and power.