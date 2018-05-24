The police station at Market Mall will close at the end of June after a review showed that the call volume was not high enough to support full-time positions at the location.

The Market Mall Community Station will close on June 30, 2018 and officers will be temporarily assigned to assist members in District 7.

A review of calls to the station revealed that there weren’t enough to justify the need for full-time positions and police say the role of officers in the community has evolved since the station was opened.

Officials say they will work with volunteers to find new opportunities within the service.

Residents in the area can file reports at the District 7 offices, at 11955 Country Village Link N.E., by calling 403-266-1234 or online.

For more information on district offices and community stations, click HERE.