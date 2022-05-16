Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
The 11-day festival takes place at the Cowboys Calgary music festival tent from July 7 to 17, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede.
Though the entire lineup hasn't been announced, we now know Marshmello will perform on Sunday, July 10.
The American electronic music producer and DJ is best known for songs like Happier, Silence and Wolves.
Previously announced acts include Brett Kissel on Thursday, July 7 and Zac Brown Band on Tuesday, July 12.
For more information on the festival you can visit the Cowboys Music Festival website.
The 2022 Calgary Stampede runs from July 8 to 17.
