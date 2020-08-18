CALGARY -- An afternoon house fire along Fairmont Boulevard obliterated two homes and caused extensive damage to a third.

According to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, crews were called to the 400 block of Fairmont Blvd. S. shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a fire.

Firefighters from all four stations arrived on scene and encountered a house fully engulfed in fire. The extent of the blaze placed neighbouring homes in harm's way.

Despite the efforts of fire crews, two homes were destroyed by the blaze and a third received significant damage.

As of 5 p.m., firefighters remained on scene to ensure hotspots did not reignite.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been delayed due to the intense heat inside and outside of the scene, but it's believed the fire ignited in an attached garage. There have been reports indicating explosions had been heard in the area at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

According to neighbours, a couple and their four children had lived in one of the homes destroyed in the fire.