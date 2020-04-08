CALGARY -- A McDonald's in southwest Calgary temporarily closed Wednesday after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, an employee from the McDonald's at Glenmore Landing (1600 90th Ave SW) reported that they'd tested positive for the virus, prompting the restaurant to close.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third party cleaning experts WINMAR," it said in a statement issue by the restaurant chain. "The restaurant will re-open once direction has been given by public health authorities."

All crew members who may have come in close contact the employee were asked to self-quarantine until further information was made available.

The infected employee last worked at the restaurant April 2, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.