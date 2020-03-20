CALGARY -- A McDonald's in the southeast community of Riverbend has been closed for sanitizing after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

And anyone who visited the restaurant at 20 Riverglen Drive S.E. on March 9 is asked to go to the Alberta Health Services website and follow directions posted there.

The employee reported the positive test on Thursday and the restaurant was shut down.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available," the company said in an email.

"The employee worked their last shift as a guest experience leader on March 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on March 9, please take directions from the experts at Alberta Health Services by visiting their website."

The location is being sanitized by Calgary company, WINMAR.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 146 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and one person has died. Two people are reported to have recovered after becoming ill.

The province has declared a public health emergency, meaning places like bars, pubs, theatres and recreation facilities have been ordered closed, a measure expected to be in place for a number of weeks.

Restaurants are allowed to be open during the pandemic, however capacity has been reduced to 50 people or half a building's occupancy limit, whichever is lower.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced a massive economic stimulus aimed at supporting people who are self-isolating.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced a number of massive economic initiatives to help Canadians experiencing economic difficulties.

Anyone who has returned from international travel on or after March 12, or who is experiencing symptoms – a cough, runny nose, fever or sore throat -- is ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. An online self assessment test is available here.