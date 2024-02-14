Ten people are facing charges after a drug trafficking bust in Medicine Hat.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says the aim of the investigation was to disrupt street-level drug sales in the southeastern Alberta city.

ALERT targeted dealers who were allegedly selling fentanyl to the city's most vulnerable.

The investigation culminated with the search of a hotel room in Medicine Hat on Jan. 31.

ALERT says more than $40,000 worth of drugs were seized, including:

134 grams of fentanyl;

204 grams of methamphetamine;

19 grams of cocaine;

61 illicit prescription pills; and

$4,000 in cash.

Police laid 48 charges in total.

ALERT says all of the accused are known to police and several were charged with breaching current probation orders.

Albertans who suspect drug or gang activity in their community are asked to call their local police service or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).