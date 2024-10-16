Meet the Calgary dog who's been waiting 175 days for a forever home

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find a forever home for its longest-staying canine resident.

“Mr. Worldwide is an incredible dog with so much personality,” said Stavy Giannoulis with the CHS in a news release.

“He’s full of energy, loves to play, and is a champion at cuddling.”

It has been 175 days since the two-year-old American pit bull mix arrived, which the society says highlights the importance of considering all adoptable animals.

“We’re all surprised he hasn’t found his forever home yet,” said Giannoulis.

“He loves people and deserves a family who can give him the love and attention he craves.”

Mr. Worldwide, a two-year-old American Pit Bull Mix. (Courtesy: Calgary Humane Society)

Mr. Worldwide is available at a discounted fee through the humane society's Patient Paw Adoption Program.

Calgary adoptathon

Additionally, Calgary Animal Services is hosting an adoptathon this week, for anyone looking for a new furry family member.

“We are over capacity at the shelter, and we know these pets will make wonderful companions,” said Ashley De Nooij with Calgary Animal Services in a news release.

Adoption fees will be lower on Oct. 17, 18, and 19, meaning cats will be available for $50 and dogs available for $75.

“By lowering adoption fees, we hope to encourage more people to adopt, helping us provide a safe and loving environment for all our animals,” said De Nooij.

The adoption fee covers the animal's first set of vaccinations, spaying or neutering, microchipping for identification and a 12-month City of Calgary pet licence.

If you are planning to adopt and you want to see the pets in advance you can visit the City of Calgary’s Animal Services website.

The adoptathon is happening on Oct. 17 and 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2201 Portland Street S.E.

“This is a unique opportunity to give a homeless animal a forever home while enjoying significant savings,” she said.