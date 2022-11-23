Melee at Marlborough CTrain station ends with man on fire, twice
In the middle of the afternoon this past Thursday, a brawl between several people at the Marlborough CTrain station saw one set on fire with a flare gun.
A moment later, he was lit up again.
Calgary police released video of the incident Wednesday showing a number of men interacting on the northeast station’s upper level.
In the footage, one of the men throws a punch at another, and then finds himself fending off multiple opponents.
Pipes are pulled from clothing and used in the melee, and eventually the man who started the fight is knocked to the ground.
The video released by police cuts to a later point, where it seems the man who started the fight left, only to return with an object in his hand.
It appears he shoots one of the other men with a flare, setting his coat, and possibly his hair, on fire.
The others watch as the flaming man drops and rolls to put himself out, then grabs what seems to be one of the pipes and gives chase, resulting in a brief struggle before he’s shot and is on fire yet again.
The video released by police ends with the twice-flaming man on the ground, and the rest of the men fleeing.
Police say this incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, and that bystanders were present while the brawl unfolded, scrambling to keep clear of it.
One person has been arrested, at which point a flare gun was seized.
Evan Robert Mossing, 37, now faces charges seven firearms-related offences.
Released after his bail hearing, Mossing will next appear in court Dec. 13.
Meanwhile, police are asking the public for help identifying three others believed to be involved.
The first is described as:
- Between 20 and 30 years old;
- 173 centimetres (5’8”);
- Slim;
- Black-haired; and
- Brown-eyed.
He was wearing at the time:
- A light green winter coat;
- Black Toronto Raptors sweater;
- Blue jeans;
- Black or brown winter boots;
- Black baseball hat; and
- Sunglasses.
The second is described as:
- Between 20 and 30 years old;
- 183 centimetres (6’);
- Slim; and
- Brown- or black-haired.
He was wearing at the time:
- A green camo jacket with fur around the hood;
- White hoodie;
- Green reflective vest;
- Dark pants; and
- Black shoes.
The third is described as:
- Between 20 and 30 years old;
- 173 centimetres (5’8”);
- Slim;
- Black-haired; and
- Brown-eyed.
He was wearing at the time:
- A maroon jacket;
- Hoodie with a red Vans logo;
- Blue jeans;
- Baseball hat; and
- Sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
