Midfielder Diego Gutierrez feeling right at home with Cavalry FC

Diego Gutierrez was born in Greenfield Park, Que., but moved to Chile when he was just three years old.

Growing up, he always played and loved soccer.

Eventually, Gutierrez came back to Canada to play in the Canadian Premier League.

After spending four seasons with Valour FC, the 27-year-old signed as a free agent with Cavalry FC.

Gutierrez says it's been a perfect fit and he loves the city.

"It's kind of like Chile," he said.

"In Santiago, my city in Chile, it's big and busy. I don't live downtown here but in Chile, I love downtown. ... It's really busy and I like it."

Awaiting first goal with Cavalry

Another thing Gutierrez loves to do is score goals but he has yet to tickle the twine with Cavalry.

Gutierrez says it's just a matter of time.

"Last year, when I played in Valour, it was a little bit hard," he said.

"But when I score one, it's coming two, it's coming three, it's coming four and I score five goals. It's like Klompy (Daan Klomp), he didn't score in the first games and now he scores every week.

"So I'm just waiting to score my first goal and then the next ones will be coming."

Does a lot of things well

Goals are great but head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. says Gutierrez does so many other things to make Cavalry a better team.

"He's been a terrific signing for us," he said.

"Playing against him, we know what I call it, the all-phases midfielder. He's incredible at interceptions and he's really good at driving the play and going forward.

"He adds quality and energy and he's got that healthy degree of arrogance about him that gives us bravery to play in the final third."

Also a big fan of horse jumping

Gutierrez looks forward to playing against his former team, Valour, on Friday night.

He's also looking forward to watching more horse jumping at Spruce Meadows.

"I like horses, too," Gutierrez said.

"My girlfriend, too. I come with my girlfriend and we love it."

Gutierrez and his teammates are after their sixth straight win on Friday.

The game against Valour gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at Spruce Meadows.