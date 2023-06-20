Milk River emergency department partially or completely closed 68 days since start of year

The Milk River emergency department, closed since June 12, is set to reopen on Friday. But come Friday, it will have been partially or completely shuttered for 68 out of 174 days since the start of the year. The Milk River emergency department, closed since June 12, is set to reopen on Friday. But come Friday, it will have been partially or completely shuttered for 68 out of 174 days since the start of the year.

