Milk River emergency department temporarily closes indefinitely

MILK RIVER, Alta. -

The Milk River emergency department is closed once again due to a lack of physician coverage.

So far the department has been forced to close for 85 days this year.

Alberta Health Services is usually able to provide a reopening date and time for the department, but this time the closure is indefinite.

This most recent closure has resident frustrated.

“I think it’s brutal. When we moved here in 2020 we had all the amenities. A hospital was big on my list. I’ve had strokes, many surgeries, knee replacements, stuff like that. And I need a doctor,” said Milk River resident, Cindy Evans.

About a dozen other residents who wished to stay anonymous expressed similar concerns.

Many said the town's aging population relies on having access to an emergency doctor.

During the closure, residents have to travel to Raymond, 60 kilometres away or Lethbridge which is 87 kilometres, for emergency care.

Milk River only has a population of 814 but serves a 1,300 square kilometre area and is the closest emergency department for many towns near the U.S. border.

AHS says its working to address the doctor shortage in the town and said in a statement “We recognize the concern the temporary closure of the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department (ED) may cause for community members and can assure them that Alberta Health Services is taking steps to ensure they have the support they need when they need it.”

Health officials don’t believe the closure will last beyond this week but didn’t provide a reopening date.

The current and frequent closure of the emergency department has many residents fearing for their health in an emergency.

“There’s a lot of people who will not go to Raymond," Evans said. "So it’s like, if I’m in an emergency, I’m going to Lethbridge. That’s 45 minutes away. Stroke victims may not make it.”