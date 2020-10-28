CALGARY -- The pandemic claimed another business Wednesday, when Mill Street Brewpub announced it will permanently close November 3.

The popular 17th Avenue eatery posted a notice on its Facebook and Instagram pages informing patrons of the news.

"Due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry, we will be closing our Calgary Brewpub permanently on November 3," it said.

"We want to take this moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your continuous support and loyalty over the years. We are grateful and honoured to have had the pleasure of welcoming you, your friends and family into our Brewpub home."

The closure is the latest for Calgary's beleaguered hospitality scene, which has been among the hardest-hit industries in the pandemic.

Mill Street Brewpub was ordered temporarily closed Oct. 5 by Alberta Health Services, after hosting an event for 85 people who weren't properly socially distancing, including one person who served food from a buffet using their hands.

On Aug. 19, a U-Haul truck crashed into the restaurant, in an incident that involved four vehicles. No one was reported injured, but the U-Haul damaged the front of the restaurant.