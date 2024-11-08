Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building

Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E. at 2:40 p.m.

Police say the collision caused the school bus to hit a building.

No children were on board the bus at the time.

Police say the driver of the bus was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Calgary Fire Department says two adults and two kids were in the minivan. All were assessed on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

In total, 14 people were in the building the bus crashed into when it was evacuated. None of them were injured.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage of it happening is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.