CALGARY
Calgary

    • Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building

    Calgary emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Calgary emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E. at 2:40 p.m.

    Police say the collision caused the school bus to hit a building.

    No children were on board the bus at the time.

    Police say the driver of the bus was taken to hospital in serious condition.

    The Calgary Fire Department says two adults and two kids were in the minivan. All were assessed on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. 

    In total, 14 people were in the building the bus crashed into when it was evacuated. None of them were injured.

    Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage of it happening is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News