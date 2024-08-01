Misleading late-term abortion claim circulated; Alberta government won't comment

A popular, misleading claim about late-term abortions has made its way to the province.

In its latest handout, the group Prolife Alberta writes "late-term abortions are happening in Alberta, often resulting in fully born babies being left to die."

The scary suggestion parrots a social conservative claim currently running rampant in Republican circles as the U.S. election heats up.

But health professionals and medical ethicists call it intentionally misleading.

Late-term abortions tend to occur almost exclusively when a fetus has developed an unsurvivable condition, or when going ahead with a pregnancy poses a fatal risk to the mother.

Often, they're the result of parents seeing through a wanted pregnancy, having serious health problems and then just wanting to hold their dying babies for a few moments after birth.

The stat referenced by Prolife Alberta is accurately attributed to the Canadian Institute for Health Information but has nothing to do with mapped-out pregnancy termination plans, according to the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada.

"That's just inflammatory propaganda that has no basis in fact," Joyce Arthur said.

"It's really concerning that the anti-choice movement would exploit these cases for their own political agenda.

"It's a political shock tactic."

Canada's Criminal Code states when someone causes a child to die after birth by causing an injury during or before the birth, it's a homicide.

Province won't refute claims

Alberta Health Services told CTV News it doesn't keep track of abortions by gestational age but did confirm most happen during the first trimester of pregnancy.

AHS also said any abortions requested after 20 weeks are banned in the province unless approved by two doctors.

But beyond that, the health body wouldn't comment.

A request for further information was deferred to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, who completely refused to comment on this story.

For weeks, CTV News has been asking various provincial ministries — including the premier's office — to explain the Prolife Alberta data and the group's interpretation.

After repeated attempts to communicate — and a final warning this story would be running — a representative phoned Thursday to say there would be no comment from the province.

Timothy Caulfield with the University of Alberta's School of Public Health believes the intentional dodge was carefully orchestrated.

"Look, this is something that's easy for them to disprove," Caulfield said.

"I worry that what's happening is they're kind of playing to their base by being silent.

"We've heard so little from them on this topic and I think that's strategic. We know those on the right are more likely to feel stronger about abortion, so it makes no political sense for them to speak loudly."

Prolife Alberta responds

Richard Dur is the volunteer executive director with Prolife Alberta.

He told CTV News on Thursday the data his group cited in its handout didn't need additional context.

"I think where the rethink should be is in Alberta's policy that doesn't protect pre-born babies or their mothers," Dur said.

"Alberta has no laws regulating abortion."