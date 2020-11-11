Advertisement
Missing Airdrie woman found safe
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 5:00PM MST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 7:36AM MST
RCMP confirm 36-year-old Kristina Hatcher has been located (RCMP)
CALGARY -- **RCMP confirmed on Nov. 13 that Hatcher had been located and was 'safe and sound'. Original story appears below**
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Kristina Hatcher.
Police say Hatcher was last seen in Crowsnest Pass on Nov. 6 but was active on social media Wednesday, Nov.11.
Officials believe that Hatcher is in the Calgary area and there is a concern for her safety and well being.
Hatcher is described as:
- 5’4 tall (162 cm)
- 134 Ibs (60 kg)
- Blonde hair
- Blues eyes
Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.