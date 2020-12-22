CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service and the Alberta Justice Specialized Prosecutions branch have concluded an investigation into ARCHES after locating $1.5 million in provincial funding which was initially unaccounted for.

The investigation uncovered records which showed that the funding was accounted for and not missing.

ARCHES (AIDS Reduction Community Harm Education & Support Society) is a supervised consumption site in Lethbridge.

An independent audit of ARCHES conducted in July led the Alberta government to request that Lethbridge police launch an investigation into the missing money.

The unaccounted money, along with numerous misappropriation of funds, led the Alberta Government to remove funding for the site.

The LPS economic crime unit worked with government officials, auditors, and the ARCHES board of directors on what police say was a lengthy and comprehensive investigation.

"It (The Alberta justice specialized prosecution branch) would not recommend criminal charges as there wasn't enough likelihood of conviction and prosecution would not be in public interest," Shahin Mehdizadeh, Lethbridge Police Chief said about potential charges as a result of the investigation.

The investigation's findings have been shared with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.