CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to locate the body of a man who went missing last weekend.

Shane Eric James Smith, 20, of Calgary, was reported missing on June 7 by members of his family.

He was last seen a day earlier in the community of McKenzie Towne.

According to a Facebook post from his family, his last known whereabouts was at a Tim Horton's on Barlow Trail S.E.

Police are also looking for information about Smith's vehicle, a gold coloured 2002 Nissan Maxima.

They say sometime between 11 p.m. on Saturday June 6 and the morning of June 9, it was driven to and parked near the bridge over the Bow River on Deerfoot Trail, at the southern edge of Calgary city limits.

Investigators believe Smith was killed late Saturday night at a home in southeast Calgary.

There are no details on where his body might be.

Anyone who may have seen or spoken with Smith before he was last seen is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"