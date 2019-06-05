Missing Calgary woman found safe
Julie Elson, a missing Calgarian, was last seen in Discovery Ridge on May 30 (CPS)
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 8:21PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 6, 2019 12:17PM MDT
A Calgary woman reported missing last week has been located safe.
Julie Elson, 44, was reported missing after last being seen in the 300 block of Discovery Blvd. S.W. on May 30.
Police said they were concerned as Elson suffers from undisclosed medical conditions that require medication, which she did not have with her.
She was located Thursday, however no details were released.
Police thanked members of the public for their help locating Elson.