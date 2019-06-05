

CTV News Calgary





A Calgary woman reported missing last week has been located safe.

Julie Elson, 44, was reported missing after last being seen in the 300 block of Discovery Blvd. S.W. on May 30.

Police said they were concerned as Elson suffers from undisclosed medical conditions that require medication, which she did not have with her.

She was located Thursday, however no details were released.

Police thanked members of the public for their help locating Elson.