CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing Calgary woman found safe

    Calgary police

    A Calgary woman who went missing earlier this month has been found.

    According to a news release, Calgary police said a woman who went missing from Forest Heights on Nov. 1 was found safe and sound.

    No further details were provided by police.

