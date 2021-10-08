Missing Calgary woman last seen in Forest Lawn located and safe: police

CALGARY -

Calgary police said Sheriz Crane, who was reported missing earlier this week has been located and is safe.

The woman's family hadn’t been able to get in contact with her, prompting them to alert police to the situation.

She was last seen a month ago in Forest Lawn, getting into a black or grey truck with a man outside of the Winks convenience store in the 4700 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

The police update said that out of respect for Crane and her family, no other information would be released.