

CTV Calgary Staff





The man who had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in Tuxedo Park pleaded guilty to a lesser charge ahead of the scheduled start of his trail.

Mohamed Rafih, 24, was convicted of manslaughter on Friday for his role in the death of Timothy Voytilla in April 2017. The severely injured 44-year-old was found by a member of the public near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 2nd Street N.E. and taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre where he died as a result of his gunshot injuries.

According to court documents, Rafih and Voytilla were known to one another through the drug trade and the shooting occurred during an attempt to rob Voytilla of $15,000 during a deal.

Rafih received an 11 year, four month prison sentence. With consideration for time served prior to his court date, the convicted killer has 10 years left to serve.

A second man, Syed Muhammad Uzair, has been charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Voytilla’s death.