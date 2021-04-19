CALGARY -- Prior to Monday night's game between the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators, Milan Lucic will receive his his silver stick for playing 1,000 games in the NHL.

With no fans in the building, tonight's ceremony will be a lot different but Lucic says he's still looking forward to it.

"It's going to be a pretty special night that I get to share with my wife and kids being presented that silver stick," Lucic said.

The only negative is that thanks to the pandemic, there won't be any other Flames fans in the house to share the experience with.

"You know it sucks that we can't have fans and do it properly without the social distancing and all that type of stuff but I still think it's going to be a special night that I get to share with the people most important to me," he said.

Lucic actually reached the milestone last week when the Flames were on the road playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Since they don't hand out silver sticks on the road, he had to wait a week to get his in Calgary.

RESPECTED AROUND LEAGUE

Flames Captain Mark Giordano says he and many others around the league look up to Milan Lucic.

"There's a lot of respect around the league for him and obviously the career he's had," Giordano said.

"I look up to him too, winning a Stanley Cup is the one that sticks out but getting to 1,000 too is a pretty huge accomplishment. It's going to be nice to see him get that silver stick presented to him tonight for sure."

The big question, where exactly do you put a silver stick when you bring it home from the rink?

Lucic says he has a place in his house where he keeps a bunch of his memorabilia but he's not sure what he's going to do with the silver stick yet.

"I got to find a new spot for that. It's not one of those things that you can just hang up on the wall yourself. It's pretty heavy," he said. "I've felt a few but I'm sure I'll find a good spot at my house for it when I take it home."

Giordano isn't far behind Lucic, he's played 937 games in the NHL. If all goes according to plan, he'll get his silver stick next year.