More cold weather ahead in Calgary

It's a game of 'good-news, not-so-good-news' for our forecast outlook.

The good news: that snow will cease through the morning hours, and we'll get respite for the next couple of days.

The not-so-good news: our current temperature (which, at the time of this writing in the 6 o’clock hour is -15 C) is extremely close to our high temperature for the day, and is not terribly far from the highs we'll see for the rest of this week. The stretch of cold ahead – even as we look out to longer-range forecasting – doesn't have much of a break-point. We're not yet halfway through December, but it’s safe to say this month will end up below-seasonal.

Hmmm…one of those paragraphs seemed longer than the other one.

Our next shot at flurries will be on Thursday. Early projections paint that wave as being lighter than what we experienced overnight.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tuesday:

A.M. flurries, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

