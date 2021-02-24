CALGARY -- Seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found at Calgary supermarkets and pharmacies in the past week, according to the latest data available.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have been tracking the number of positive coronavirus cases in their employees since the pandemic began last year.

All three organizations have been releasing the information online in a timely fashion so that customers can be informed and take proper precautions.

Since the last update a week ago, seven more workers have tested positive at Calgary locations:

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (6455 Macleod Tr. S. Unit 24, Calgary) tested positive Feb. 23 (last worked Feb. 18);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240 543 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 23 (last worked Feb. 20);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 20 (last worked Feb. 12) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 18 (last worked Feb. 11).

Sobeys

An employee at the Sobeys (3625 Shaganappi Tr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 19 (last worked Feb. 16) and;

An employee at the Safeway (#20 1818 Centre St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 18 (last worked Feb. 14).

Co-op

An employee at the Brentwood Food Centre tested positive Feb. 18 (last worked Feb. 8).

All personal information about the employees is being withheld to protect their privacy.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," Sobeys wrote in an online statement.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."