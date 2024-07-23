More details on polar bear death at Calgary Zoo expected Tuesday

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will hold a new conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the death of polar bear Baffin last week.

The zoo announced the death of Baffin on Friday, saying the 7-year-old polar bear had been sparring with eight-year-old polar bear Siku in the pool in their enclosure, but went under the water and failed to resurface.

A necropsy was completed by an independent pathologist, as well as the zoo’s animal health team, and results will be revealed on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

CTV News will livestream the announcement in this article.