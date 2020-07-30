CALGARY -- We’re still in the throes of high-pressure, and we’re still coping with transpiration from plants to leave us with humidex values. While yesterday’s high reached only 27.4 C, humidex values made it feel more like 34 C.

The over-arching effects of humidity on people are noted in the link above, and our Darrel Janz added his take via email yesterday:

“As a Saskatchewan farm boy who made hay in the dry S.W. SK, heat I know that the high humidity is also bad for haying because it takes far longer for the hay to dry after you cut it. Thus it takes longer before it can be baled.”

The more you know. But it does make a good deal of sense.

We could end up with a bout of unstable weather into this evening, which exists in several schools of thought; whether or not this materializes into a storm before or after it passes becomes the question.

If this instability happens and triggers showers, there’s a strong chance it becomes a storm.

There’s little room for ‘if’ it develops that way; there’s just too much storm energy out there, between our humidity and heat. If we end up in the wave, as the outlook below attests, we could deal with up to toonie-sized hail, though some places would see ping pong ball-sized hail, instead.

From a temperature perspective, I’m stealing a fun(ish) fact from David Spence: the last time Calgary didn’t hit 30 C in a summer was in 1995. While we have plenty of summer left, the longer-range forecast models have us remaining largely seasonal through much of August.

Plus, there’s a cold front on the way from Monday into Tuesday, which will show off a drastic change in temperature. More on that tomorrow.

Here’s what we get for the next five days.

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: storm risk, then clearing somewhat, low 16 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Monday:

Late-day showers ahead of a cold front

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Donna caught this sunset from Confederation Park at 9:11 p.m. yesterday. Thanks, Donna!

You can submit your weather photos here.