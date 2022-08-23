More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week
Widespread lightning continues in the province's southeast this morning, and we'll face the possibility of further storms throughout the day. As of 6 a.m., humidity levels remain at 81 per cent; I'll be watching for another wave by the noon-hour.
I'’s tough to spot Calgary on here, so please don't mind my doodling; according to the Strathmore radar charting, we ended up near 20 millimetres. the airport reported 8.6 mm by midnight.
For today, at least another 10 mm is expected; possibly another 20 mm.
The bright side to these showers and thundershowers through the day is that they've cleared us of Tuesday evening; the Wednesday morning showers are less likely to propagate, since we've wafted through the majority of energy before that.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Showers, risk of thundershowers
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: showers, risk of thundershowers, low 13 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 11 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 14 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: clear, low 11 C
Today's weather pic speaks brilliantly for itself (with the help of a tweet)
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
B.C. nurse facing practice limits after asking COVID-19 vaccine injector to use discarded syringe
A B.C. nurse is facing limits to her work after misconduct related to COVID-19 vaccine administration.
Mexico crushes Canada 10-0 at Little League World Series
The Mexican Little League team from Matamoros beat the previously undefeated Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver 10-0 in the 75th Little League World Series on Monday.
RCMP commissioner scheduled to testify at Nova Scotia inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
Canada's top Mountie is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
Ontario, Maritimes premiers meet to talk health care but offer no details, solutions
The premiers of the Maritimes and of Ontario say they need a "Team Canada" approach to fixing the country's health-care problems, but none of the leaders is offering any specifics or solutions.
Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while in Vancouver, OPCC report says
The B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has found that a Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018. The discreditable conduct involved a sexual encounter between the officer and an acquaintance where the consent of the encounter was questionable.
DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North York
A male driver has died and another has been transported to hospital following a serious collision in North York.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
'Exceptional' number of South Shore noise complaints following Rammstein concert
A stream of noise complaints was sent to Montreal's South Shore following Sunday night's Rammstein concert at Parc Jean Drapeau.
Fears of social divide as Rouyn-Noranda residents prepare to vote on emissions threshold from smelter
The mayor of Rouyn-Noranda says varying reactions to the Horne smelter pollution issue are raising concerns about a potential social divide among the population.
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says
A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.
Here's when gasoline prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop on Wednesday to the lowest level since February.
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
Waterloo Region pharmacies seeing shortage of children’s fever, pain medication
Pharmacists and physicians are urging people not to panic buy medication, which is in short supply across the country.
Waterloo region universities announce COVID guidelines ahead of autumn semester
Students are getting a better understanding of COVID-19 policies in place at universities in Waterloo region as the post-secondary institutions reveal updated policies weeks before the school year begins.
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
Fake gun confiscated from man in Sudbury's Donovan area
Sudbury police confiscated a fake gun Monday night after receiving a weapons complaint about a man on Kathleen Street in the Donovan area.
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
#JustCurious Does Saskatchewan have an official fossil?
Viewers were #JustCurious if Saskatchewan had an official fossil. Here's the answer: