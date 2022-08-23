More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week

Widespread lightning continues in the province's southeast this morning, and we'll face the possibility of further storms throughout the day. As of 6 a.m., humidity levels remain at 81 per cent; I'll be watching for another wave by the noon-hour.

I'’s tough to spot Calgary on here, so please don't mind my doodling; according to the Strathmore radar charting, we ended up near 20 millimetres. the airport reported 8.6 mm by midnight.

For today, at least another 10 mm is expected; possibly another 20 mm.

The bright side to these showers and thundershowers through the day is that they've cleared us of Tuesday evening; the Wednesday morning showers are less likely to propagate, since we've wafted through the majority of energy before that.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Showers, risk of thundershowers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: showers, risk of thundershowers, low 13 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Today's weather pic speaks brilliantly for itself (with the help of a tweet)

One of the COOLEST weather items I've ever seen...

Susan M. sent these images.

These are #Calgary's 2021 high temperatures on an 11' x 4.5' quilt.

Each column represents a month; each row is a day.

Instant Pic of the Day material. pic.twitter.com/Mwewxq4Bak — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 23, 2022

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.