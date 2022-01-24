More than 1,000 supporters gather for anti-mandate convoy send off in Calgary

Hundreds upon hundreds of people gathered near a southeast Calgary truck stop Monday morning to show their support for a convoy of truckers heading to Ottawa.

'Freedom Convoy 2022' opposes mandated vaccinations, mandated isolation for unvaccinated drivers who return to Canada and other restrictions imposed on the trucking industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

The convoy, which is travelling across Western Canada, rolled into Calgary late Sunday. An estimated crowd of more than 1,000 supporters lined the streets when the trucks began moving Monday.

Cars have been steadily heading out for well over an hour. Hard to see from this video, but there are easily more than a thousand people here. This area is packed. #YYC https://t.co/J8ZwI2SuQ2 pic.twitter.com/S5LdOf7Yah — Austin Lee (@AustinLeeCTV) January 24, 2022

The president of the Canadian Truckers Alliance, which represents approximately 4,500 carriers, owner-operators and industry suppliers, says the industry must adapt and comply with the mandates as the regulations will not be changing.

The CTA also condemned the use of a convoy to oppose government policy, claiming displeasure should be addressed through Parliament Hill gatherings or discussions with local MPs, instead of protests held on public roadways, highways and bridges.