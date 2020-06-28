CALGARY -- A unique piece of the Calgary skyline is celebrating a birthday this week and officials want the public to be a part of it.

The Calgary Tower is celebrating its 52nd birthday on June 30 and, to mark the occasion, officials say it will be showing off with a special light display.

Calgary Tower turns 52 years young on June 30th! To celebrate we'll use our LED lights to turn the Tower into the city's largest birthday cake! Help us decide on our birthday colours! #mycalgarytower #birthdaycake — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) June 26, 2020

Calgarians have until 11:30 p.m. Sunday to choose their favourite colours for the display.

According to the tower's official website, construction began on the 190.8-metre free-standing structure on Feb. 19, 1967. The project, which cost $3.5 million, was completed on June 30, 1968.

Previously known as the Husky Tower, it was officially named the Calgary Tower in 1971.