More than 50 years of ups and downs: Iconic Calgary structure celebrates birthday
The Calgary Tower turns 52 on Tuesday and officials want Calgarians to vote on what birthday colours should be included in a light display. (File)
CALGARY -- A unique piece of the Calgary skyline is celebrating a birthday this week and officials want the public to be a part of it.
The Calgary Tower is celebrating its 52nd birthday on June 30 and, to mark the occasion, officials say it will be showing off with a special light display.
Calgarians have until 11:30 p.m. Sunday to choose their favourite colours for the display.
According to the tower's official website, construction began on the 190.8-metre free-standing structure on Feb. 19, 1967. The project, which cost $3.5 million, was completed on June 30, 1968.
Previously known as the Husky Tower, it was officially named the Calgary Tower in 1971.