CALGARY -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in workers at a variety of supermarkets and pharmacies in Alberta is continuing to grow as more than 90 cases have been confirmed in the past week.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have been tracking the number of positive cases at their stores throughout Canada, as well as in Alberta, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported as of April 22, 48 cases are at Loblaws, 40 cases are at Sobeys stores and seven cases are at Co-op stores:

Loblaws

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2331 66th St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 12)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (120 Fifth Ave. W., Cochrane, Alta.) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 10)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (5015 50th St., Ponoka, Alta.) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 9)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7005-48th Ave., Camrose, Alta.) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 12)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#10-110 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 10 and 11)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (6108 50th St., Leduc, Alta.) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 14)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (383 Heritage Dr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 10)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (131 Century Crossing Rd., Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 11)

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (9980 137th Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 12 and 14)

An employee at Joly's Your Independent Grocer (251 Powder Dr., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 9)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 9 and 12)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100, 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 11)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12225-99th St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 9 and 12)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (A-5016-51 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 19 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the NOFRILLS (14939 Deer Ridge Dr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 13)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 10 and 14)

An employee at Jocelyn's Your Independent Grocer (5212-50th St., Drayton Valley, Alta.) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 14)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5031-44th St., Lloydminster, Alta.) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 16)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (11839 26th Ave. S.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 11)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 14 and 16)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4821 Calgary Trail N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 14)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 9 and 13)

Two employees at Lionel's NOFRILLS Lacombe (5700 Hwy. 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 9 and 13)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 17)

Multiple employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9711-23rd Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 22

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 11 and 14)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault St., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 23 (last worked April 15)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 23 (last worked April 11 and 16)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 23 (last worked April 12 and 15)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 23 (last worked April 11 and 17)

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (1200 – 37 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 16 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the Safeway (9450-86 Ave., Ft. Saskatchewan, Alta.) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 9)

Two franchise employees at the FreshCo (2355–17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 10 and 13)

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 38 Ave & Millwoods Rd., Edmonton) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the Sobeys (#100, 8338 18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the Safeway Gas station (4408 50 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 17 (last worked April 14)

A franchise employee at the FreshCo (2011 111 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 13)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (392 St. Albert Rd., St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 11)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (3000, 356 Cranston Rd. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 12)

An employee at the Safeway (7740-18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 7)

An employee at the Safeway (9450-86 Ave., Ft. Saskatchewan, Alta.) tested positive April 18 (last worked April 14)

An employee at the Safeway (9925 114 Ave., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 19 (last worked April 17)

An employee at the Safeway (4408 50 Ave. Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 19 (last worked April 15)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#900, 3715 47 Ave., Sylvan Lake, Alta.) tested positive April 19 (last worked April 10)

An employee at the Safeway (70 Shawville Blvd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 19 (last worked April 16)

An employee at the Safeway (8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 13)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (210 Thickwood Blvd., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 13)

Two employees at the Safeway (8100–100 St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 10 and 17)

Two franchise employees at the Sobeys (#200, 6380 50 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 9 and 15)

An employee at the Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 12)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (327 Bluefox Blvd. N., Lethbridge) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 13)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (98 Centre St. S.E., High River, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 12)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#100, 8338 18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 14)

An employee at the Safeway (#100A, 5015-111 St., Edmonton) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 15)

An employee at the Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 11)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (318 Marten St., Banff, Alta.) tested positive April 20 (last worked April 12)

An employee at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 14)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#101 100 Ranch Market, Strathmore, Alta.) tested positive April 21 (last worked April 16)

Three employees at the Safeway (8100–100 St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 12 and 18)

An employee at the Safeway (5821 Terrace Rd. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 15)

Two franchise employees at the Sobeys (#100, 8338 18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 13 and 14)

A franchise employee at the IGA (#1 4341 50 St., Drayton Valley, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 11)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (11 Westway Rd., Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 18)

An employee at the Safeway (9601 Franklin Ave., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 22 (last worked April 16)

Co-op