CALGARY -- City of Calgary officials are encouraging drivers to take extra care as Tuesday morning's snow has resulted in unfavourable conditions on city streets.

Road crews are focusing their snow clearing and traction improvement efforts on Priority 1 routes including Glenmore Trail, Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail with high traffic volume.

Motorists are asked to drive to the conditions, leave additional stopping distance and to be extra cautious on known trouble spots like hills and bridge decks.

As of Tuesday morning, the city has no plans to issue a snow route parking ban.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, there were 50 crashes reported in Calgary between midnight and 9 a.m. Six of the collisions involved injuries and another six were hit-and-runs.