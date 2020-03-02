LETHBRIDGE -- Two live mortar rounds discovered near the safe consumption site in Lethbridge have been destroyed by police.

Emergency crews were notified Saturday that a client of the supervised consumption site had found a mortar in a garbage can near the front door in the 1000 block of First Avenue S.

The building and a nearby parking lot were evacuated and a member of the Lethbridge police Explosive Disposal Unit determined it was an active, 82-millimetre mortar round.

Earlier in February, police had received a report of two people in a north side neighbourhood carrying a backpack with what appeared to be two explosive devices inside.

The complainant provided police with a photo of the devices, which matched the one found in the garbage can.

A search was started and a second mortar was found soon after just off a walking path in Galt Gardens.

Canadian Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assisted in the destruction of the rounds.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.