A mother bobcat was caught on camera as she moved her kittens across a busy northwest Calgary road on Monday afternoon.

Brenda Anderson was rolling when the bobcat moved her kittens across Charleswood Drive and said the mother made a few trips.

"She was moving the kittens from someone’s yard to an unknown location, but it seems like another yard. It’s near Nose Hill, but she’s not going up there. I think there’s more hiding places within the residential. One kitten she moved through our yard and two through our neighbour's," she said.

