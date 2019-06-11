Mother bobcat carries kittens across Calgary road
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 7:47AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:23AM MDT
A mother bobcat was caught on camera as she moved her kittens across a busy northwest Calgary road on Monday afternoon.
Brenda Anderson was rolling when the bobcat moved her kittens across Charleswood Drive and said the mother made a few trips.
"She was moving the kittens from someone’s yard to an unknown location, but it seems like another yard. It’s near Nose Hill, but she’s not going up there. I think there’s more hiding places within the residential. One kitten she moved through our yard and two through our neighbour's," she said.
