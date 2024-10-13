CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injures in Macleod Trail crash

    Share

    A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a collision with a vehicle.

    The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App 

    The crash happened at Macleod Trail and 39 Avenue S.E. at around 5 p.m.

    Police say the northbound motorcycle hit a Subaru Forester as it turned left from southbound Macleod Trail onto eastbound 39 Avenue S.E.

    "The Subaru entered the motorcycle’s path and the motorcycle struck the front right side of the SUV," police said in a Monday news release.

    The driver of the Subaru, a 30-year-old man, wasn't injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

    The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors.

    The incident caused the right lanes of northbound Macleod Trail to be closed to traffic for several hours.

    Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or who witnessed it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News