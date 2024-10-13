Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injures in Macleod Trail crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a collision with a vehicle.

The crash happened at Macleod Trail and 39 Avenue S.E. at around 5 p.m.

Police say the northbound motorcycle hit a Subaru Forester as it turned left from southbound Macleod Trail onto eastbound 39 Avenue S.E.

"The Subaru entered the motorcycle’s path and the motorcycle struck the front right side of the SUV," police said in a Monday news release.

The driver of the Subaru, a 30-year-old man, wasn't injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors.

The incident caused the right lanes of northbound Macleod Trail to be closed to traffic for several hours.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or who witnessed it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.