CALGARY -- Authorities in Yellowknife trying to find a woman who has been missing since late last year are now looking for help from residents of Alberta.

Sladjana Petrovic, 60, was last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Boxing Day and was reported missing a day later.

An extensive search was conducted following her disappearance that included patrols by the Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue (YKGSAR) of back alleys and yards in that city.

Despite all the work that has gone into the search, there have been no confirmed sightings of her since the time of her disappearance.

Now, police are turning their attention to other areas Petrovic is known to have visited, including Calgary and Edmonton. RCMP Yellowknife says they are working with partner agencies in the province to help locate her.

Petrovic is described as:

Caucasian

5'7" (170 cm) tall

257 lbs (117 kg)

Heavy build

Shoulder-length "salt and pepper" brown hair

Blue eyes

Authorities are also asking residents and business owners in the downtown area of Yellowknife to review any sort of camera footage they may have of the area between the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 26.

Police say they are concerned for Petrovic's well-being and want to find her.

"Our investigators continue to work around the clock to locate Ms. Petrovic," said Insp. Alex Laporte, Yellowknife RCMP detachment commander, in a release. "Any pieces of information can assist, so please contact us with any information you may have."

Anyone with information about Petrovic is asked to contact either Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submited online or via text message by writing nwtnutips to 274637.