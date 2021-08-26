CALGARY -- Corner entrances at Central Memorial Park will have temporary art installations to celebrate Calgary Pride.

Shaw Pride Marches On was created to provide a platform to tell 2SLGBTQ+ stories, celebrate community and underscore the importance of human connection and resiliency.

Four artist teams were challenged to create murals that tell meaningful stories about what pride meant to them in 2021.

“We are truly amazed by what has been created at the four entrances to this park,” said Chima Nkemdirim, vice-president of government relations at Shaw.

Nkemdirim hopes Calgarians will come down to the park to see the murals and reflect on what pride means to them.

“I’m happy honoured and privileged and thankful,” said Elliot Cormier, Calgary Pride manager. “That we all get to be here together and let our pride shine.”

It was 31 years ago that 100 members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community gathered at Central Memorial Park to protest for their rights to equality.

“Pride is a moment to celebrate as well,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “It’s a moment to celebrate what’s been achieved and there’s no way better to do that than through extraordinary art.”

Shaw has supported each artist with $5,000 to create their art installation.

Calgary Pride week runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.