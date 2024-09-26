CALGARY
Calgary

    • Murder suspects in fatal Alberta highway shooting will be tried together

    The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary last month will be tried together.

    A manhunt began Aug. 6 following the noon-hour shooting of two men who were working along a roadway in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, when a county truck was stolen from the scene. 

    One of the men died while the other was seriously injured. 

    Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, was arrested in August with the help of Edmonton police and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

    The second suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry, was arrested at a residence in O’Chiese First Nation earlier this month and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

    The Crown told court in Calgary that although the two men were charged separately they will be tried together when the case goes to trial.

    Neither man has a confirmed lawyer but the case will be back Oct. 10.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 26, 2024.

