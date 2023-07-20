Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra

A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.

Thursday, Calgary photographer Shane Rempel, who shoots live acts at the Ship and Anchor Pub, posted a story about discovering a $20 bill inside a book that was on a shelf inside the legendary Calgary bar.

The $20 bill – which Rempel said was discovered by a server – was inscribed on the back and front.

One side said, "Jordan + Sierra, To our first date."

On the other side, it said, "If you find this – have a pint on us."

That led to speculation by Reddit Calgary users about whether Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date, leading one Reddit sleuth to uncover a Calgary wedding photographer featuring photos from a 2019 wedding of a couple named Jordan and Sierra.

For Rempel, whose Hold Fast Photography Instagram page features a large number of photos of some of the acts that have performed at the Ship and Anchor, the search for what became of Jordan and Sierra gave the story an added twist.

"It kind of blew up on Reddit," Rempel said. "It will be a cool thing to see how it plays out."

CTV News reached out to a local wedding photographer to see if their Jordan and Sierra are the same ones who stashed a $20 bill in the Ship's bookshelves, but late Thursday afternoon, Jalisse Photography said they weren't.

"I heard about this from a few followers yesterday and inquired with my clients," said Jalisse, "but they said it wasn't them who wrote that on the bill, sorry!"

At the end of the day, Rempel said, it's another weird story about the Ship and Anchor.

"As far as pubs go in the city, the Ship is one of the most iconic," Rempel said.