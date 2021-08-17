CALGARY -- The return of precipitation is being welcomed in the Rockies following weeks of heat warnings and significant wildfire smoke.

While rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for the Kananaskis-Canmore region, precipitation fell as snow near the top of Nakiska Ski Area — a preview of the months to follow — due to the elevation.

The resort shared an image from the camera installed at the top of its Gold Chair Express chairlift showing a dusting of snow on the grown as snowflakes fell.

Skiers and snowboarders will need to temper their expectations following this brief glimpse of snow as Nakiska Ski Area has yet to announce its tentative opening day for the 2021-2022 season. In recent years, the resort has opened as early as Nov. 7 but the date is flexible and dependent on the conditions.

According to Environment Canada, up to 80 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall in sections of the provincial park before the rain tapers off Tuesday evening.