    • Nanton RCMP on scene at serious single vehicle collision

    Nanton RCMP are on scene Sunday morning at a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 533 and Range Road 118.

    They ask that the public use alternative routes and avoid the area.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

