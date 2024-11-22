CALGARY
Calgary

    • Natalie MacMaster brings A Celtic Family Christmas to Calgary to kick off 20-stop tour

    Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and their seven children perform A Celtic Family Christmas this weekend at the Jubilee Auditorium.

    MacMaster admits their kids got an early start in music.

    "With our first, we were a little overly eager, so she would have been three, but generally speaking, age four and five is the good age to start," MacMaster told CTV News.

    "I have been working on this for—probably since January—since our last tour. It's practically a whole new show. Donnell and I and the children have been spending the past three or four months intensely working on it, creating arrangements and things."

    The Calgary show is the first of a 20-stop tour across Canada, taking the family away from their farm in Ontario.

    "It's a beautiful, beautiful world," MacMaster said.

    "To have that balance, to have nature just around you when you come home, really makes home feel so much more anchored for me."

