Nearly 22 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a 22-year-old first-degree murder suspect was apprehended in Southeast Asia and returned to Canada to face his charge.

Nathan Paul Gervais was arrested by Calgary Police Service members on Friday, February 9, 2018 following his return to Canadian soil. Gervais had been arrested in Vietnam under undisclosed circumstances.

Police have not indicated where Gervais entered Canada but confirm he will be transported to Calgary in the coming days.

Gervais was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing attack on 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird in an alleyway outside a bar in Calgary’s Beltline on November 23, 2013.

Gervais failed to appear for his trial in April 2016 and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Three men have been convicted for their role in Strasser-Hird’s death. Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera were found guilty of second-degree murder and Joch Poulk was convicted of manslaughter.

Calgary Police Service officials say the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, RCMP, INTERPOL and Canada Border Service Agency assisted with the case.